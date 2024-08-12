Woman discards old photos of husband with his late wife; 'How do I fix this?!' STEPDAUGHTER says; 'I know what you did.' UPDATED 2X OVER 6 YEARS

Anyway, my husband’s mom wanted photos of her as she was putting something together for her. He went to look for them and as you can imagine, they weren’t there. He asked me about them, and I admitted everything to him, as I wasn’t going to lie to him.

He is very angry at me, and can barely look at me. I’ve asked him to go to marriage counseling, but he refuses. I’m 13 weeks pregnant and am trying to manage the stress. He’s devastated, not just for his daughter, but for himself. I know he loved his late wife very much, and if she was still here, he’d probably still be with her.