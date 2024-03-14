Woman discovers husband's 'disturbing' second phone; plots EPIC revenge against him. AITA? MAJOR UPDATES.

Do not leave him while he is home. Once he's at work, have your friend help you take everything that would equal half of the household possessions. Once you leave something, you won't be likely to get it back in one piece. Change all your passwords. Now, not later. Op Good Luck and stay strong!

serenityprayer7 writes:

Slight yta. I promise. Rip off the band-aid and be done. Languishing in this in-between pain and revenge thing will do you no good. Marriage is just a word. You were cheated on by your partner. You break up and move on. Don't let this word and legal papers slow down the process.

skorvia writes:

Well played, I hope you can be strong and not divorce until it suits you, stay strong, get an STD test and let him suffer in ignorance, but maybe he knows, therefore maybe he is making moves.



Keep an eye on the joint accounts, keep an eye on the transactions, make sure that when you get divorced you won't even want to have an AP again.