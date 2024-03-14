Woman discovers all the dirty details of dad's affair with 'Stacey;' 'She's ready to destroy us all.' AITA? MAJOR SHOCKING UPDATES.

But you’re absolutely correct, I don’t know their agreements within their marriage nor do I want to, lol. Seeing the things that my dad said in his DM’s was WAY MORE than I ever needed to know.

I do find my dad’s reaction of anger very telling though. Honestly the relationship I have with my dad he probably would have just told me of their agreement had there been one.

This is a thought that crossed my mind but why would my dad react the way he did if that was the case? Also in the DM’s between my dad and Stacy they specifically outline 1.

They do not feel guilty about sleeping with each other behind their partners back 2. They outline the fallout they believe will happen if their respective partners find out about the affair.