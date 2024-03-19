Woman discovers BF is cheating, exposes his GF's OnlyFans page to her family, 'it shattered my heart.' AITA?

I’m 20 years old F and I’ve been with my boyfriend for a year and a half now 22 M. Our relationship has never had much problems we love each other a lot and are always with each other unless the other person is working. Recently I realized his work schedule has been changing even though he has had the same schedule for the whole time I’ve been with him.
I didn’t think anything of it at first until he would stop messaging me as much and he usually is always responding to my messages to him while he’s at work. I’ve never really looked through his phone because I trust him a lot and he’s never given me a reason not to trust him but I was having a bad gut feeling about it at all so I was planning on getting on his phone when he got home.
So when he arrived everything was normal he gave me a kiss on the lips talked me to me like he usually does and so on. Once we got in bed I waited a good 30 mins for him to fall asleep before looking on his phone. And the s%t I found on his phone made my heart sink to my stomach. There was a message thread with someone named Gio Work (which I know who this is it’s his coworker) but when I actually clicked on it it was not what I was expecting.
Countless messages talking about how much he loved being intimate with this girl and that he can’t wait to see her. There was also videos and pictures exchanged between them some were normal pics and some as you may have guessed were dirty tapes. I tried to hold back my tears but I just couldn’t and didn’t know what to do. I sent all the pictures and videos to myself as evidence.
The worst part about this all is I guess she does OnlyFans and they make videos together and she posts them on there and it just shattered my heart knowing he was so okay doing this to me. I looked up the b online and she wasn’t hard to find and her page was also public so I was looking into her life and found out who her family was and decided to send the videos of her and my boyfriend together to her parents and siblings and asking them if they know their daughter does OnlyFans.
After that I got up and packed a few things and just left to my sister's because I couldn’t deal with being in his presence because I was scared of what I would do to him. I went to sleep sobbing to my sister about everything and she was just in shock about it all. I woke up the next morning with a bunch of texts and calls from my boyfriend and the messages ranged from where are you are you okay to I’m sorry and then proceeding to call me a b to sending it to the girls parents.
I’m scared to even say anything back because I realized the damage I've done because how I emotional I was last night and immediately felt guilty, because I’m not sure if the girl even knew about me and my boyfriend. But I have a feeling she did because I’m posted on my boyfriend's Instagram page. I just don’t know what to do this all happened last night and I don’t want to talk to anyone rn but my sister also told me it’s f'd up what I did to the girl. So am I the ahole for exposing this girl's onlyfans to her family?
Optimal-Apple-2070 said:
Yes YTA for doing this to HER. She didn't have a relationship with you. She didn't lie to you. You don't even know if she knew you existed--you're just speculating. For all you know he lied to her as much or more as he lied to you. Instead of aiming your rage at the man who intentionally, deliberately, repeatedly chose to hurt you, you turned it on the woman he enlisted in his betrayal.
If you had sent it to his family it would be different, but you let him get off scot free and you went after a stranger. That smells like either internalized misogyny or that you're hoping he'll take you back. He's the one who hurt you. It's sad that you can't bring yourself to put the responsibility--or the consequences--where they belong.
shinepurple said:
YTA. I hate cheaters but why in the world would you get her poor parents involved? Y'all never think about our suffering. They did not need to know what their adult daughter chooses to legally do sexually. Not their business but now they will never unsee it. You probably broke two people for what? What did they ever do to you? That was immature of you and likely caused far more pain to those people than they deserve. And how was that supposed to help you?
HunterandGatherer100 said:
ESH. I don’t understand the only fans shaming. I understand how it’s not for everyone but not necessary to look down on people doing it. Your anger should be at the BF.
waitingonawar said:
YTA. Your issue is with your boyfriend, not this woman -- but you decided to take it out on her anyway (and only her!). You admit that you don't even know she's aware he's in a relationship. And even if she does, you have no idea what he told her about it. It's really f'ked up.
FannishNan said:
YTA for exposing that girl absolutely. Even if (and it's still an if) she did know, you don't know the circumstances of her life. You very well may have created a situation where she ends up physically harmed by a member of her family. You don't have a right to blow up or endanger someone else's life because your boyfriend is trash.
VioletWig said:
Yes, YTA. Regardless what other people said there is no reason to punish the woman. It's your former boyfriend who is responsible, not her.