Woman discovers BF is cheating, exposes his GF's OnlyFans page to her family, 'it shattered my heart.' AITA?

The worst part about this all is I guess she does OnlyFans and they make videos together and she posts them on there and it just shattered my heart knowing he was so okay doing this to me. I looked up the b online and she wasn’t hard to find and her page was also public so I was looking into her life and found out who her family was and decided to send the videos of her and my boyfriend together to her parents and siblings and asking them if they know their daughter does OnlyFans.