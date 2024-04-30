Woman discovers fiancé's horrifying emails to his ex; 'I cannot believe I'm about to marry him.' AITA? UPDATED 4X

They stayed up with me almost all night helping me figure out my next moves. We all agreed that taking the high road was the best route. We made a list of all the things that were necessary to get out of the apartment.

Mike is a property manager for a different apartment complex so this morning he called my property manager and gave her a very condensed, detail-free version of what was happening.

I have always thought it important to get to know your property manager in case you ever have a situation where they can help you out, so she always really liked me.

Dale and I have been paying rent on a month to month basis for about 3 months because we were starting to look for houses to purchase after we settled down after the wedding

.

My property manager told Mike that working out getting my name off of the rental agreement wouldn't be a problem and to not worry about the 30 day notice that she typically requires for a tenant moving out.