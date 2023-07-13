Woman discovers friend lied about 'deathly allergies' before wedding; AITA?

When she came to my house I did the same. I'd rattle off what was in each dish to see if she wanted to try it. She told me she was allergic to things that were in it every time.

I could relate, I had a lot of sensitivity to fruits. And while I've never heard of people being allergic to some of the stuff she claimed, everybody is different.

Once she even started coughing and saying she felt her throat closing up when my mom heated up her own dinner. I've never seen my mom move that fast to grab benadryl and toss her food out the door. We wouldn't even microwave food that had her allergens in it after that. I was so freaked out.