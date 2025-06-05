Woman discovers husband in gym influencer's TikTok videos, 'they have so many followers.' AITA?

"My husband is appearing in a gym girl's TikTok videos..."

Alright, I hope I’m not about to come across as crazy. The situation is this: My (F27) husband (M28) and I go to a local gym a few times a week. He mainly lifts weights, and is definitely one of the stronger guys there.

There are several “fit-fluencers," both male and female, that frequent our gym, and over the past few months, the girls have started to be really friendly with him. I don’t mind that really, it’s fine to ask for a spot or form check, but what I didn’t realize, and he didn’t either (at first) is that he was ending up in their Instagram and TikTok videos.