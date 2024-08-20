Woman discovers husband's secret box of 'mementos;' 'Should I confront him?! I'm freaked out.' UPDATED 3X

He came back home around dinner and said he was ready to talk. I asked him about all of the things I found, especially the photos. I reminded him again that I never agreed to making nudes of any sort, and he apologized and agreed to burn them.

Apparently our history goes back further than even I knew, as he recounted that we actually met before highschool.

I had no idea but his mom (who’s a divorce attorney) was the very same one my mom used when she separated from her first husband (not my dad). I called my mom after to confirm, and she told me it was true, but her and my MIL never told me because my mom’s divorce was messy and she hates talking about it.