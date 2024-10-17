Woman discovers husband's affair with babysitter, 'he got her fired from the agency.' AITA?

So, I (30F) have been with my husband (33M) for 6 years. We have a daughter (2), and for almost a year now, we've had this babysitter, "Anna" (22F), who we hired through an agency. She was honestly amazing with our daughter, like she was always full of energy, patient, and super responsible. She just fit in so well with our family that it almost felt like she was part of it. My daughter loves her.
A few weeks ago, though, I started noticing something kinda weird between her and my husband. Like, they were texting a lot, and not just about our daughter or the schedule, but like jokes and random stuff. When I asked my husband, he said it was just small talk, and I felt silly for even bringing it up, so I dropped it.
Then last week, I came home from work earlier than I was supposed to. The second I walked in, I saw my husband and Anna sitting really close together on the couch, whispering. They both jumped up and acted super awkward. I was honestly shocked and didn’t know what to say at first.
Later that night, I confronted my husband about it, and after a lot of back and forth, he finally admitted that he had been "seeing" Anna for the past couple weeks. He claims nothing physical has happened, but it’s still a massive betrayal to me. Like, whether they slept together or not, he crossed a huge line.
But it gets worse. I was furious and wanted to report her to the agency for being unprofessional, but when I called them, they told me my husband had already called earlier that day. Apparently, he made up some BS story about her being "unreliable" and got her fired from the agency! He says he did it to "protect us" because things were getting messy, but I honestly think he’s just trying to cover his own tracks.
Now, I want to break up with him. I feel completely betrayed by the two people I trusted around my daughter. But he’s acting like I’m overreacting and says I’d be "throwing away our family" if I left him over this "misunderstanding." I don’t know what to do anymore. Am I the ahole for wanting to leave him after this? Is it really as bad as I feel like it is, or am I overreacting?