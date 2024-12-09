Woman discovers husband's longterm affair with sister, cuts off 'supportive' mom, gets a girlfriend. AITA? UPDATED

As for my ex husband, yes he is allowed to visit his children. He just refuses to see them because my kids hate being around him, not because i’m restricting it as people are claiming.

I have 60/40 custody and the judge granted me full permission to set a schedule on when my kids see my their father as long as he isn’t completely out of their lives. It also might help that the affair he had with my sister, no one knows how long it went on but my son has spoken to me (which is hard for him) and said that his always seen his “daddy”...