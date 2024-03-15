Woman discovers husband's expensive GF, 'he wants to add a second wife.' AITA for not giving him a chance?

"My husband wants a gf so I filed for divorce"...

While attempting to refinance our house, I discovered my husband was sending money to another woman. After more digging into his business finances, I discovered he has taken this woman on 2 trips out of the country as well, while he left me home with HIS kids. After the 2nd trip out of the country, they decided to call it quits after I caught them in the hotel together.

3 months later he was asking to add a second wife which is illegal in the states. We've been together 6 yrs by now, married 3, and now he wants to add another woman to our relationship? He portrayed himself like this monogamous loving husband in the beginning, but now he claims he's poly and I would be selfish not to do what makes him happy.