Woman discovers that her sister was having an affair with late fiancé, 'I feel sick writing this.' AITA?

So about a month ago, my (25F) fiancé (27M) had unfortunately gotten killed in a car crash. It was devastating for everyone, especially since me and him were going to have our wedding in September of this year and was planning on buying a new house together next year.
It was like everything I had dreamed of had came true before it all came crashing down, of course I haven’t been taking it well and just been staying in bed, not wanting to talk to anyone, on some occasions drinking myself to sleep. But today, my friends had managed to give me the courage to finally go outside after nearly 4 weeks of just staying indoors.
I’ll admit, I wasn’t looking forward to it but I did have a good time with them and even got a smile on my face for the first time ever since my fiancés death. But when I came back home and walked into the living room, that’s when I saw my sister (22F) in my wedding dress, music playing in the background while she was looking at herself in the mirror with obvious tears down her face.
When she noticed me immediately, she screamed at me to get out but I stood my ground and refused until she had explained herself. That’s when she broke down and told me that before my fiancés death, her and him had been having an affair and that they were planning on running away together before the wedding.
When she told me all of that, I started to have a panic attack and ran to lock myself in my room, she did try and get me out so she could “explain herself” more but what on earth is there more to explain?
I feel sick even writing this to be honest, I don’t wanna look at her, I don’t want anything to do with her and all I’ve been doing is crying all day, this year has honestly been the worst in my entire life and I seriously don’t know what to do.
tweakingirl said:
Hold on. Don’t just believe her immediately try to get some proof first otherwise she is just slandering him.
United-Manner20 said:
NTA. I am so sorry that happened to you. There could also be another side of the story that maybe she was in love with your fiancé, and those feelings were not reciprocated. He’s no longer here to defend himself.
Before I would fully believe her that he betrayed you, I would look through his phone for proof. I don’t know that I would believe anything she says without actual proof.if it’s not on his devices, surely would be on hers.
Definitely tell your parents ASAP and go no contact with her regardless. Just to play devils advocate, it’s still possible that maybe she had a thing for him and those feelings were a one-way thing.
chez2202 said:
NTA. I don’t believe your sister is telling the truth though. I do believe she was obsessed with him but I doubt it was reciprocated. He probably didn’t even notice. You know she’s unhinged by the fact that she was stood there in YOUR wedding dress. She’s making it up to hurt you.
Haunting-rip-3262 said:
Your sister is a cruel monster. You need a professional help for this. Therapy will be a good step OP. NTA.
No-Living3747 said:
Well, NTA. Cut her off, the best thing you could do imo. Get some help too, be it friends and family or a professional.
glorious_echidna said:
NTA. Your sister seems completely unhinged. I wouldn’t believe her without evidence. But cut contact with her immediately.