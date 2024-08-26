Woman discovers that her sister was having an affair with late fiancé, 'I feel sick writing this.' AITA?

"My sister told me that she and my fiancé were having an affair before his death?"

So about a month ago, my (25F) fiancé (27M) had unfortunately gotten killed in a car crash. It was devastating for everyone, especially since me and him were going to have our wedding in September of this year and was planning on buying a new house together next year.

It was like everything I had dreamed of had came true before it all came crashing down, of course I haven’t been taking it well and just been staying in bed, not wanting to talk to anyone, on some occasions drinking myself to sleep. But today, my friends had managed to give me the courage to finally go outside after nearly 4 weeks of just staying indoors.