Woman uninvites sister from wedding because she's too provocative in her dress. PHOTO INCLUDED.

My sister's dress is too reavealing so I disinvited her to my wedding. AITA?

benicenotstupid writes:

I am a 26-year-old female (26F), and my sister is two years older than me. My fiance is a 30-year-old male (30M). We were raised in a liberal home where we were allowed to wear anything or nothing at home.

My sister has always dressed very provocatively, and I didn't mind because I was used to it at home. However, this time, I am feeling uncomfortable because my wedding will be in February 2024, and my sister, who is also one of the bridesmaids, has shown me what she intends to wear. I was shocked, to say the least.