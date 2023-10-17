Woman uninvites sister from wedding because she's too provocative in her dress. PHOTO INCLUDED.

benicenotstupid writes:
I am a 26-year-old female (26F), and my sister is two years older than me. My fiance is a 30-year-old male (30M). We were raised in a liberal home where we were allowed to wear anything or nothing at home.
My sister has always dressed very provocatively, and I didn't mind because I was used to it at home. However, this time, I am feeling uncomfortable because my wedding will be in February 2024, and my sister, who is also one of the bridesmaids, has shown me what she intends to wear. I was shocked, to say the least.
The dress clearly shows that she's not wearing a bra or panties because it has a slit up to her waist, and her back and chest are barely covered. I'm uncomfortable with her being around other people, especially my fiance and his family, looking like that. My parents see nothing wrong with her outfit.
I told her that if she doesn't find a different, more decent dress, then she is no longer one of the bridesmaids, and she's not invited to my wedding anymore. She feels that I'm being unfair since I have no right to control what people wear. I also let all bridesmaids choose whatever design they wanted, as long as they stuck to the colors I gave.
Her chosen color matches the color scheme, and that's okay, but the design makes me feel it's not appropriate. I don't want my sister flashing my guests, but she called me an AH (a**hole) when I disinvited her. Now she and my parents are fc not talking to me. My fiance said he has no opinion on it and would go with what I decided.
OP linked a photo to a dress that looks similar: dress link
YouthNAsia63 says:
This is just one reason why people elope. OP, put your foot down that your sister will not be dressing like she is going to a MTV music awards show-or she will not be in your wedding. Because you are the damn bride, and in this case you can control what your bridal party- and even guests-wear.
Even if your parents aren’t talking to you, (or don’t even attend), you can still get married. And your sister can be disinvited if she doesn’t behave. NTA (Not the A%#hole).
Heavy_Sand5228 responded:
Exactly. Being asked to adhere to a dress code for one day on one of the most important days in your sibling’s life isn’t a difficult ask and following it is the considerate thing to do.
HappySummerBreeze says:
Oh for crying out loud. Dress codes exist everywhere in life, and yes the host of an event can set the dress code. Does she not have to work for a living? NTA.
diminishingpatience says:
NTA. She feels that I'm being unfair since I have no right to control what people wear. You don't. However, she has no right to control who your bridesmaids are or who goes to your wedding. You decide those things.
59543kylz says:
NTA - She feels that I'm being unfair since i have no right to control what people wear. Actually you do have a right, when its your wedding so.
What do you think? Was OP right to disinvite her sister?