Woman makes Disney Adult feel 'stupid,' 'We are DINKS.' AITA? 'I am so flabbergasted.'

What kind of adult keeps asking another adult why they haven’t visited Disney? even you love it, you should realize it’s not for everyone (as you said over and over.) and the people it is actually designed for, are children. I think if it had been me I would have eventually said something that made her feel a lot more stupid than that.

gailthesnail2525 said:

NAH - I think you misunderstood her. It sounds like she was telling you what she enjoys about her vacations, not necessarily trying convince you to do a Disney trip. It sounds like you enjoyed telling her about your vacation, but you were just sharing, not trying to convince her to take the same trip, right?