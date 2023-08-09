Woman called 'disrespectful' for eating peanut butter cake with an allergic partner.

Of course it's important to respect the dietary restrictions and food allergies of others, but dating someone who can't eat peanuts shouldn't prevent you from indulging in a dessert when they're not around, right?

So, when a conflicted girlfriend with a nut-free boyfriend decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's 'Am I the As#hole' about a cake incident, people were invested in CakeGate.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for buying a peanut butter cake even tho my boyfriend is allergic?

My (22F) boyfriend (24M) always told me he was allergic to peanuts. I don’t know where he gets that from because his mom’s always saying that he isn’t but, you know, I never wanted to risk giving him some and have him get a allergic reaction, so I just took his words for it.

Yesterday, I went to a bakery before work and bought myself a peanut butter cake to eat after lunch.

My boyfriend surprised me at work during my break and wanted us to eat lunch together. I told him okay.