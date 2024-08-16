Woman disturbed by BF's response; 'A homeless man gives me a flower and you react LIKE THAT?!" UPDATED 2X

Next year it, it will be because one of your coworkers posted "Happy Birthday" on your Facebook before he did.

The year after that will be because your best friend from high school bought you a pretty bracelet before he could give you a gift, so he returned your gift that he was "GONNA" give you to the store, and now you get nothing, because you're an attention whore or some other insult.

The next year will be because your friends wanted to take you out to dinner but he made a scene and made you feel bad because he "didn't feel well" and you should respect his feelings because he is sick and didn't want to go out for dinner.

So you can't enjoy your birthday dinner and now have to take care of your "poor, ill" boyfriend.