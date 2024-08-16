Woman disturbed by BF's response; 'A homeless man gives me a flower and you react LIKE THAT?!" UPDATED 2X

When this woman is disturbed by her boyfriend's reaction, she asks the internet:
my birthday was a couple of days ago and I haven’t spoken to him since, im heartbroken about this. I was walking home with my boyfriend and we passed a group of homeless people. one of them said “here you go miss you since you’re the first woman who walked by” and gave me a (dead) flower.
it was around 10 pm and my birthday was at midnight, so it kinda felt “special” to me. I said thank you so much and kept walking. my bf didn’t say anything so I didn’t think anything was wrong.
I took my phone to take a video of the flower and tell my friend what just happened and he tried taking my phone. I was laughing and asked what he’s doing and didn’t answer, just kept walking next to me. he looked a little annoyed but I still wanted to get a video with the flower so I pulled my phone out again.
this time, he hit my hand really hard and made me drop my phone on the concrete. my phone screen is completely broken. luckily, it’s the screen protector but still, it’s all shattered. I screamed “why did you do that” and he took my flower and threw it on the road. he said that’s what I get for embarrassing him like that.
I was tearing up because 1. he broke my phone 2. he threw my flower away. 3. I couldn’t understand what I did wrong. he made me delete the video with the flower in front of him and we walked in silence the rest of the time. at home, I blew up at him, I was crying screaming asking him why he did that. literally an hour before my birthday.
he said “how would you feel if a girl just came up to me in front of you to give me a flower?” I said “if it were the same homeless woman that you see almost everyday when you walk in your neighbourhood I wouldn’t mind”. (we have walked by this specific man plenty of times) he called me a liar then said I was manipulative to try to invalidate his feelings when I was blantaly disrespecting him in front of other men.
I don’t understand how it’s disrespectful, I wasn’t even going to keep the damn thing, it was a DEAD flower. I just thought it was cool because that had never happened to me, especially 2 hours before my birthday. he said a bunch of stuff, basically that I was an attention whore.
I was sobbing, it was already my birthday and I felt like shit. we went to sleep without talking and the next morning he was gone. I had a brunch with my friends so I had my mind distracted for a couple of hours, but it was still in the back of my mind.
I still don’t know who’s 100% in the wrong here, maybe I shouldn’t have accepted the flower, but I honestly saw it as an innocent thing. he still won’t talk to me, even his siblings wished me a happy birthday but he hasn’t yet. I don’t know what to do, I don’t wanna lose my boyfriend over a flower.
okimag writes:
Stop considering and do it. Side point: in what way was this embarrassing to your boyfriend by the way? The major point: in what way is it ok for a man to hit your hand so hard you drop your phone because he's embarrassed?
Now that you stayed with him after he's hit you, you might as well have given him a licence to hit you further and more, because with a guy like this that is usually what happens.
PS I knew there would be more hints about the fact this guy is a walking red flag in your profile so I had a look. He seems to be reluctant to say I love you. Do you know why that is? It's because he is incapable of love. Oh for the love of Pete just break up with this guy and go no contact.
puzzledjuice writes:
No. Not consider. Do it. You weren't wrong at all. You shouldn't need us to tell you that. Please go to therapy to adjust your sense of normal or you'll end up in this same dynamic. Immediately be done with him.
He's happy to hurt and punish you when you don't obey him or there's some kind of perceived disrespect. He's a dangerous man, and if you stay you're enabling him to continue to be controlling and abusive. It will escalate and get so much worse. I promise you. No rational, healthy human reacts like he did.
siltsif writes:
But do you want to feel like this for every birthday for the rest of your life? It was a half dead flower this time.
Next year it, it will be because one of your coworkers posted "Happy Birthday" on your Facebook before he did.
The year after that will be because your best friend from high school bought you a pretty bracelet before he could give you a gift, so he returned your gift that he was "GONNA" give you to the store, and now you get nothing, because you're an attention whore or some other insult.
The next year will be because your friends wanted to take you out to dinner but he made a scene and made you feel bad because he "didn't feel well" and you should respect his feelings because he is sick and didn't want to go out for dinner.
So you can't enjoy your birthday dinner and now have to take care of your "poor, ill" boyfriend.
The next year, your friends have caught on. No one does anything or says anything for your birthday. You wait for him to do something special for your birthday. He just says, "yeah, well, that's what it's like to turn 27. No one cares anymore." And he turns on his favorite show on Netflix and you cry yourself to sleep.
No physical abuse required. Men like him don't need it. They're experts at making you miserable all while claiming "I never put a hand on a woman!"
Is that how you want the next decade to go, though?
pracmix writes:
Tbh, you didn't do anything wrong, but staying with an abusing boyfriend will in the long run deteriorate your self esteem, distance you from your friends and family, and make you believe you're a worthless POS, since he already escalated things not only by being jealous of a homeless man who gave you a dead flower, but by inflicting pain in you, destroying your phone (personal property), and calling you names.
This will only get worse. In the end it's your choice to stay or go, but if you do stay, just take into consideration that you might not be able to escape from this abusive relationship later on, since you will normalize this type of behavior and abusive actions. Be conscious that he has shown you how he is and you're allowing it.
panicantic writes:
OP, trust us. A man that insecure and quick to violence (slapping your arm to break your phone screen), calling you names (attention whore), will escalate this behavior. He's not sorry.
He tried to turn it around on you! YOU DID NOTHING WRONG. One day it's over a flower, and before you know it, you can't talk to your friends, family, he'll be looking through your phone, (although I suspect he already does that), he will control you. He will suck up the self-esteem, respect, and dignity you have for yourself.
Get out now. My ex-bf got mad at me for letting a guy in front of me at a concert to take a photo of the band. After he got a couple of shots, he said thanks and gave me a high-five. I didn't hear the end of it for THREE days.
On the third day, he threw me into a desk. He had never once called me names, got mad about a random guy just talking to me like a person, never yelled at me, never hit me... until he did. I know your sad face comment is being downvoted, but I get it. You're sad to read these comments and realize just how wrong he was.
You're probably looking back at other things he's done and how he's made you feel. And it is OK to be sad. It's ok to still feel that love. You have to grieve the relationship and move on. Lean on your friends for support.
Tell them what happened. What would you tell one of your friends or anyone to do in that situation? You would probably tell them the same thing we are telling you
fanktw writes:
That homeless man did indeed give you a birthday present - his flower revealed your boyfriend's real character and gave you a chance to run.
You said he used force on you (outright abuse), broke your phone and threw away your flower (violence against your belongings and you by proxy), and ignored you on your birthday (emotional abuse), all over a perceived slight that stems from fragile ego and a need to own you.
It's possible that he'll come back in a few days, after you've been "properly punished", and is gonna start being the best boyfriend you've ever had. That's love bombing. Don't fall for it. It's part of the cycle of abuse.
Btw, if he's that jealous of you, odds are that HE is cheating on you. You are not wrong. You wouldn't be breaking up over a flower, you'd be breaking up over his treatment of you over a simple damn flower.
pracmes writes:
tilda85 writes:
You are not wrong, and that was abusive behavior. What's even worse is what came afterwards. He showed no regret and continued to press his invalid point even after you were visibly upset. He said that you embarrassed him, which is a huge red flag because that means he has a fragile male ego. This wasn't a spur of the moment. He felt totally in the right to break your phone and cuss you out because you 'embarrassed him'.
Continuing his toxic sulk into your birthday and ruining it. Narcissists ruin special days on purpose, by the way, so look out for that. I'm afraid this is just the beginning. Someone who reacts and thinks this way does not do it just once. Don't let him groom you.
Relevant Comments: OOP responds to multiple comments on the fact her boyfriend is being abusive
OOP: okay this is honestly scaring me, I just cannot imagine him do those things to me. but I honestly am taking what you’re saying in consideration and im going to think about this entire relationship
I know it’s ridiculous to me, especially because we’ve walked past this guy so many times before. and the flower was literally half dead lol. I’m definitelyyyy considering breaking up with him, I just wanted someone to tell me where I was wrong, thank you so much!
I know, this honestly hurt me more than my phone being broken. he had NEVER called me names, ever. he also said I was a whore just like my “other little friends”. maybe he was just in the heat of the moment because he was REALLY angry, but idk I can’t stop thinking about that
Sugarpuff_Karma: Why are two children out alone at night? OOP: we’re 22
SpareMushrooms: Yes….You do want to lose your boyfriend over a flower. There will not be a better excuse for you to separate yourself from this insecure maniac.
hello everyone, thank you so so much for all the help. I broke up with him. to be honest, I still love him and I’m trying to cut all communication, because I know that if he contacts me again, I’ll most likely go back. I literally made a list of all the reasons why he sucks and I try to read it every time I wanna text him lol.
here’s the update: he surprised me with my favourite flowers and a letter. he wished me happy birthday and apologized for his reaction. he said he was being immature and it won’t happen again.
he said we should work on communicating each other’s boundaries better. he also apologized for ghosting me for a few days, he said he just needed some time to cool down. not going to lie, I just wanted my boyfriend back, so I accepted the apology under the condition that he will NEVER do anything like that again. he swore on his life that he’ll never make me cry ever again.
I genuinely saw a shift in his personality, he was even better than when I first fell for him. like one time, we were cuddling and talking about our relationship. he literally started crying while professing his love to me.
he said that he knows that sometimes he gets frustrated over little things, but it’s because he loves me so much and he’s terrified to lose me. he shared so many things about his past (he had never opened up to me before) so it really felt like the relationship grew stronger.
we went to the beach as a little birthday celebration for me with his friends. we were 6 in total and I was the only girl. 2 other girls were supposed to come too, but they had work. I didn’t know that until I asked one of the guys and he told me.
long story short, he got mad at me for wearing a bikini. he was like “wtf do I look like having my girl walk around half-naked like a hoe in front everyone”. I reminded him that we’re at the beach and a lot of people wear bikinis at the beach. he said that it’s different because I’m the only girl here with 5 guys and it makes me look bad. I said I didn’t care and went back to everyone.
after a little while, he pulled me to the side again. he called me names, said that one of his friends obviously wants to f me but I’m too dumb to see it. he said he overheard him(I don’t think this is true but idk).
he was very angry, but also he had been drinking so it could explain his irrationalness. I started crying then went home because I didn’t want people to see me like that.
he was being so weird, I don’t know why he was being agressive all of a sudden. like before the flower incident, he had never used that kind of language with me, especially in public. he came over that night to talk about what happened. I was so hurt; I honestly thought we had grown closer.
we both explained our side of the situation. I told him I wasn’t trying to get anyone’s attention by wearing a bikini and I can kind of understand his point of view bc was a little uncomfortable too being the only girl there.
he said I could’ve put my clothes back on but I HAD TO stay in a bikini. he said I looked like “a hoe waiting to get fd” when I was laying on my stomach tanning. I can’t really remember what he said after that, I was just so hurt. we were going in circles, so we decided to just go to bed. he then tried to initiate sex which just pissed me off. I said no every time.
I heard him say something about me being an annoying ass bitch under his breath and that was the last straw. I kicked him out and broke up with him. it wasn’t easy, he was crying and screaming the whole time. he even punched a wall in my room.
I was terrified, I NEVER thought he could do that, we had never fought like that before. he finally left when I dialled 911 and threatened to call. I don’t know why I still love him so much, I “understand” his reactions, knowing his past and what he’s been through (and it’s a lot trust me).
I know it’s not an excuse but it’s still an explanation right? anyway it’s over now, half of my stuff is still at his house, I don’t even wanna think about it right now.
he’s blocked, I am really trying to villainize him in my mind so I can move on, but it’s hard when all I can think of is the amazing moments we shared. like how he was crying in my arms telling me he loves me more than life, the day he asked me to be his girlfriend or the day he gave me a promise ring.
maybe I did go wrong somewhere, it’s just so crazy to think that all of this could’ve been avoided if I hadn’t accepted the flower. also I am very aware that I’m dumb for thinking that he could change so quick, I just wanted my boyfriend back. thank you again everyone for the advice.
Bryanormike: You are wrong in the kind of person he is. He's an abusive piece of garbage. He'll manipulate you and say whatever he feels he needs to say to get you to stay but in reality he does not care about you.
No, his past isn't an explanation nor an excuse either. He's just a bad person.
OOP: I don’t know why he started acting like that, I can assure you he wasn’t like this before it started 2 weeks ago I dont know why :(
Ladyughsalot1: You did the right thing and I am proud of you. He is violent and abusive, and you simply cannot afford to go back.
All those special moments? The crying in your arms, the declarations of love? That was him convincing not only you but himself. Why? Because he wants your forgiveness sure. But what he really wants is to confuse you, and convince you both he’s not capable of abuse. But that’s a lie. And now you see the lie.