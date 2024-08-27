Woman disturbed when husband starts 'dating her again,' 'Is this because of your PYRAMID SCHEME?!' BIZARRE UPDATE

I probably mentioned other things as well, but I don’t remember what if so. I have always been VERY anti-mlm and like to think I know a lot about it, so I just tried to give him all the basic info in a kind way.

After all that, I told him if he wanted to keep trying, I was for it as long as he doesn’t invest any more money before he makes some. I also told him how I was so proud of all the work he put into his side hustle so far and how I loved that he was excited about it, how he’s been getting up early to work out because of it

(he will record parts of his run/stretches/etc, but actually does a full workout or run), and I love how it’s energized him.