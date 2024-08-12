Woman disturbed when couple names their first born after her little sister; 'This is CREEPY.' AITA? UPDATED

Yeah, I don’t even think it’s some plot to present a kid to him for nefarious purposes considering this is at a party with lots of people sitting right there. I think it’s more likely that she is trying to make what she has heard or observed fit what she can understand/accept. Like in a healthy situation, a teen would be expected to go greet family friends like him and his family.

So if she has heard about her in stories as someone the family was close to and how he was so fond of her, then it’s pretty likely she would think of her like an almost member of the family who is acting too cool to say hi anymore even though that’s the respectful/polite thing.