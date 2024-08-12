Woman disturbed when couple names their first born after her little sister; 'This is CREEPY.' AITA? UPDATED

When this woman is weirded out by a family she doesn't know super well, she asks the internet:
So I (19f) am desi/brown. My family tends to get invited to quite a lot of events(birthdays/wedding events/graduations/etc) consisting of other brown families.
There’s this one particular really big family that we rarely see (because we’re less popular and get invited less). But when we were younger we went to more events so we’d see this family from time to time.
When my little sister was around the age of maybe 5, a guy (we’ll call him Chris)in that family, who was at the time around 23(maybe older), started hanging out with her. At first we didn’t care much.
We thought it was cute, cuz he thought she was cute. He’d usually just talk to her, pick her up, occasionally take some selfies with her, tickle her, and generally just make her laugh. She seemed happy so we thought nothing of it.
Then things started taking a turn. My sister started avoiding Chris at events, only staying at my mom’s side. But that didn’t stop Chris from trying to hang out with her. Mind you he had plenty of people to hang out with. He was in no way lonely. Chris had a whole group of friends and cousins he would sit and hang with.
But when my sister started avoiding him he’d come up to her and ask if she wanted to come with him to sit at his table. She would refuse and he’d keep asking. It got to the point where she’d walk past him and Chris would beg for a selfie or beg for her to come sit with him.
Then it got to a point where he started putting his hands on her, forcing her to take selfies. Tickling while she was trying to get away. Even sneaking up on her and poking/tickling her.
At the time I was pretty young and thought pedos didn’t look or act like that, but soon it weirded me out that he thought she was so cute and always wanted to make her laugh but would always make her cry then be smiling and laughing with his cousins about it.
We started avoiding him and most of his direct family all together. Although not fully because we didn’t want to start drama and if yk brown people yk they love drama(we don’t wanna be in it tho).
Also yes, the whole family because for some reason my family especially me and my sister were the only ones that didn’t find this so wildly weird. his mother loved my little sister, I mean as a toddler she was adorable but she thought there was nothing wrong with what her son was doing.
But not just her, his two sisters(one my age and the other in very close age to him) also thought it was adorable.
My sister grew to be terrified for him. Scared that she might see him at an event again. We started never leaving her side and always keeping an eye out.
One day my older sister made a friend at one of these events. This girl (let’s call her Mandy) was prob 16 and we found out despite having super strict parents she had done a lot, if yk what i mean.
Her family was crazy but that’s another story for another time. But turns out her and Chris had a thing. YES Mandy the 16 y/o and Chris the 23 y/o!! He would come over to meet up with her.
But her mom put cameras at the front door, so he would park a block away, then climb through her window to bang. He had her convinced they would get married and he’d get her away from her abusive family. Obviously he didn’t.
But flash forward to now he’s now in his 30s I think, and married. My little sister is now 14. They had a daughter not too long ago and named her after my sister. His wife told my sister that “we named her after you, my husband loves you, he’s obsessed”.
Me and my sister think his wife could be just as weird as him. She sees nothing wrong with this. Also when they first got married she introduced herself to my sister and said “omg ik so much about you, my husband never stops talking about you, he loves you”.
AITA or do you guys also think this is super weird?
Relevant Comments
unknownfena: IT'S WEIRD! Guy in his 30s can't be obsessed with child! Why was his wife proud to say that? Like my husband likes kids.
OOP: EXACTLY!! Today my family went to a women’s only wedding event, and Chris’s mom was there and saying hi to everyone. She came up to my little sister and was repeating her name while pointing between my sister and the baby then laughing!
Top-Bit85: Not overreacting. People seem oddly blind to this guy and his motives. Your parents are very passive.
OOP: Thank you. And my parents might sound passive but that’s just cuz i didn’t talk about them much here. But my little sister doesn’t talk to my dad about it much just because she doesnt want to yk.
He does know a little bit about it but by the time he found out it was near the pandemic so we stopped meeting anyone really. But my mom knows and constantly talks about how crazy the whole family is. She was cussing out the wife the whole drive home from the wedding event.
AlpineLad1965: Why didn't your parents protect her when she was little and being stalked by a grown man?
OOP: During these events the dads/older men sat separate from the younger people and moms. so my dad never saw it happen and we never really talked to him that much about it. My mom always had my sister with her. If my little sister was uncomfortable my mom would make excuses to make him leave her alone.
When my little sister started getting uncomfortable my mom made sure she stayed away from him. But again we can’t do much without the community starting drama and spreading rumors.
bokbkis writes:
You’re not overreacting; this situation is extremely weird and concerning. Naming their child after your little sister, given the context of Chris’s past behavior, is inappropriate and unsettling.
It’s understandable that you and your sister feel uncomfortable. It might be a good idea to distance yourselves from this family and consider discussing the situation with trusted adults or even seeking professional advice to ensure your sister’s safety and well-being.
famy writes:
It’s completely a “don’t rock the boat” attitude coupled with a paranoia about being anything other than normal. My brown parents lived by those rule and most people don’t see a problem with it or value that sort of attitude because they start with an assumption that some dangers don’t exist amongst the community/family.
It’s quite risky because it takes a lot of weird or bad behavior for anyone to react or hit the limits of what can be explained away even though folks are often quite conservative.
On some level, I think a lot of them are hoping that it’s nothing and acting accordingly because it will be too scary to deal with if they face it head on or could be tied to the family identity for years to come.
Like I could see parents not wanting anyone to know or talk about it for fear that it would make it harder for their kid to find someone to marry when they are older if they become known as someone who was stalked/molested/assaulted.
Makes reporting harder too because kids won’t even know how to articulate what’s happening or will be scared of being the one to be “different”.
famtrhowr writes:
Yeah, I don’t even think it’s some plot to present a kid to him for nefarious purposes considering this is at a party with lots of people sitting right there. I think it’s more likely that she is trying to make what she has heard or observed fit what she can understand/accept. Like in a healthy situation, a teen would be expected to go greet family friends like him and his family.
So if she has heard about her in stories as someone the family was close to and how he was so fond of her, then it’s pretty likely she would think of her like an almost member of the family who is acting too cool to say hi anymore even though that’s the respectful/polite thing.
Especially if she doesn’t want to see it through a lens of her husband being dangerous, because that would have devastating consequences for her life, she might be sliding over the “why is he so fixated” piece and just applying what would typically be ok.
Like there was a kid who used to repeatedly ask his mom if they could take me home and keep me when I was young. His mom delighted in telling me that up through my childhood and teen years and would call me over to say hi to her, her husband, the son, friends/siblings at parties because she thought it was so cute.
If he had been creeping me out all those years, she wouldn’t have any way to know because no one would have said anything to her about it.
Hey guys sorry I took a bit long. Just got busy with work and packing for a trip. So I talked to my sister and showed her this post as well. First of all thank you guys for all the support, she was so happy to see so many people that understood her feelings. She had so much fun reading all the comments.
I asked her if Chris ever did anything like touch her or anything like that and she said no. So I asked what changed her opinion on Chris like so dramatically. She said she just would get bored of him and would want to leave and he would want her too. And soon that started really scaring her.
She said that he would say things like “I’m gonna eat you up” but he would also say things like “I’m gonna steal you” or “take you away all for myself”(rough translation from our 2nd language). But thankfully he had never touched her.
She also told me some things that had happened when she was around the age of 12. At this point in time my sister had her own little friend group that she wanted to hang out with at these events. Which is why I didn’t hear about or see any of this happening.
So one time she was just standing with her friend group in the line for food and Chris came up behind her without her noticing and she said she heard him sniffing her(EWWWWW). She only saw him when she turned around after hearing him and he was already walking away.
This other story is about Chris’s wife. At another one of these events when my sister was again around 12, Chris’s wife comes up to my sister and tells her to come with her “it’s important”.
So my sister, not wanting to be rude, follows her and sees that she’s walking her to his table with him and all his friends and family. She immediately turns around and his wife desperately try’s to convince her to come back “it’s really important” “he misses you”. Thankfully she didn’t go.
Thankfully we haven’t been invited too many events lately but two of the most recent and big ones(the ones we usually see them at) were women’s only. Surprisingly she didn’t show much interest to my sister.
Maybe cuz my sister seems a bit too old and mature for their taste now. Or maybe she’s finally come to her senses. I doubt it tho, cuz if she really did she wouldn’t still be with this pedo.
Again thank you guys for the support, my sister loves y’all for insulting him. I’ll update if anything ever happens in the future.