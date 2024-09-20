Woman ditches her best friend to sleep in a hotel, 'she was trapped in the airport overnight.' AITA?

"AITA for staying in a hotel while my friend was trapped overnight inside the airport?"

My best friend and I (20F) recently went on a trip to the UK. I actually have a UK passport since my dad is British, but my friend had to get a UK visa. We were supposed to take two flights, one that would arrive in France, and a connecting flight that would fly to the UK.

However, the second flight ended up being cancelled. The next available flight wasn’t until 2 pm the next day, so we would have to wait around 17 hours. The passengers were allowed to stay in nearby hotels for free. However, this didn’t apply to people like my friend, who wasn’t legally allowed to leave the airport because she didn’t have a visa for Europe.