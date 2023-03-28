Woman ditches girls trip on the way to the airport, 'I had a gut feeling;' AITA?

Planning a trip with friends can be a chaotic journey of Venmo requests, sleeping on an air mattress on the floor of a closet, and wondering how Alyssa could fit a whole week's worth of clothes into a backpack...

So, when a conflicted woman decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about ditching a girls trip at the last minute, people were ready for the piping hot tea.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for turning around and going home on my way to the airport for a girls trip?

I (23F) was supposed to go on a girls weekend trip to Spain with my long time friend of almost 10 years (24F) and her other female friend (28F) who I was excited to meet. We all live in Germany, but her and her friend live about 3.5 hours away from me and I live closer to Frankfurt.