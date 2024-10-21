Woman ditches her MOH speech at best friend's wedding; 'There was so much drama with her family I freaked out.' AITA? UPDATED

I was worried that my speech wouldn’t fit in with what everyone else would say and that it might feel out of place.

On the morning of the wedding, as I was getting ready, I felt this overwhelming anxiety. I started to think about how important this day was for Sarah and that my speech might not be the highlight she needed.

I decided, in a moment of panic, to ditch the speech entirely. Instead, I opted to just say a few words from the heart during the toast, but nothing prepared.

When it was my turn to speak, I stood up and said a few kind words about Sarah and her new husband, but it was very brief—definitely not the heartfelt speech I had originally intended. Sarah looked a bit surprised and maybe even disappointed, but she smiled and moved on.