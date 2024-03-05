Woman considers divorce when finds out her husband lied SO MUCH about his ex-girlfriend. AITA? MAJOR UPDATES.

On the other hand, his feelings for you grew and you say that you fell in love. A love that he has nutured and honored for thirteen years.

I can sympathize with the initial shock of this news, but in the US; the first four months of dating don't usually mean it's a committed, exclusive relationship. In fact, many would say that even using the 'L' word before six months, is moving too fast. Frankly, I find it odd that the MIL would want to tell you about this behind her son's back; after all this time.

The important thing is: how does he treat you now? Would he respect you by being open about it now?

lazyobjective writes: