Woman wants immediate divorce when she finds husband's 'psychotic & fake online persona;' 'WTF IS THIS?!!' AITA? MAJOR UPDATES.

He sounded so defeated. Told me he was disgusted with himself and that he was sorry and that he loved me. He just wasn’t in love with me and hasn’t been for 2 years. I told him that I never wanted to see him again and most importantly I never want him to contact my sister.

He said he would never do that and that he never would have acted on his fantasies. It’s just his “escape” from reality. He hasn’t been feeling well and this was his go to comfort. He’s posing as a richer man, more successful with a beautiful wife and beautiful children and his friends admires him for it.