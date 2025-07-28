Woman wants divorce after husband teases her about pants. AITA? 'I LOST IT.'

I spent the first two weeks postpartum sleeping on the couch (because I couldn’t get in and out of bed after my surgery), doing the whole night shift by myself every night, and not eating anything besides the fast food he would bring home (or I would end up cooking for us).

He told me that staying inside for 40 days was stupid, so by day 10 we were going out (I know that I should have said no, but I was too tired to argue). We had gone to the beach day 14, and when we got there, there were 35 mph winds and my husband said, “let me just fish for a little and we can go,” but he disappeared down the beach (with the car keys) for 3 hours while the baby and I sat in the wind.