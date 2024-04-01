Woman divorces husband because of MIL's atrocious behavior; husband comes crawling back year later. AITA? UPDATED 2X

You showed her to value yourself enough to leave and get out of messy situations. Please do some reflection on why you chose him and the red flags so one day you could warn her from choosing a man like her dad.

I say good riddance to your ex, you have a man who treats you well. Please very important get your daughter's opinion on the new man. She also has a right to choose who is welcome her life.

When she comes home with these questions, you tell her you love her more than your boyfriend. You should show it in your behaviour too. She comes first, you chose to have her, she did not choose to be here.

Don't take him back. Your daughter can still have him in her life. Children are very clever. When my dad talked shit about my mum, I knew who to belive.