Woman divorces husband after he refuses to stop talking to coworker who enabled him years ago. AITA?

I always tell my husband I forgave what he put us through but I don't forget and I don't trust him (about substance). He's been clean for 5 1/2 years, we started this job two weeks ago and we realized this guy (the one who enabled him) is working there. When I saw him all of those bad moments came back to my mind, I felt upset and I communicated that to my husband he told me: "just get over it, this was 6 years ago, it won't happen again."

Yesterday I told him, I'm embarrassed to see him at the least, I was the one looking for him that night (since my husband barely made it home). He knows who I am, I asked my husband please to not talk to him, ignore him, and just pretend he doesn't know him. The amount of ptsd I get from seeing him is horrible, I told all of this to my husband and he said he would not talk to him anymore.