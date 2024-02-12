Woman divorces her husband over a puzzle, 'no normal human should care that much.' AITA?

I cheated at the very beginning of our relationship when I was about 22. We were on break so I took this to mean we could see other people but he made sure to bring it up every time we argued. That final state should’ve been more like “I’ve finally realised I wasn’t in the wrong” Because even he slept with other women while in this break and he made that abundantly clear to me. However, he said that it wasn’t okay for me to do it because it tarnishes my worth