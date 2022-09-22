Woman asks if she was petty to mock ex with a cop photoshoot after he calls police.

AITA for doing a cop photo shoot because of what my ex did?
I (21f) just got out of a 4-year relationship with my HS sweetheart (21m). We were so in love that I changed my college plans to go to the same school as him (at his request). We've been living together in the same apartment for most of our time at school, and planned on staying in it until we graduate next spring.
About three weeks ago he decided he was done with our relationship, and it broke my heart. I still am devastated, and my whole world feels like it's upside down. Even though it hurt, the breakup conversation was amicable.
I cried and asked why. He said he didn't love me anymore, and that he was going to move out when he could get some friends to help him. Then he went and slept on the couch for the rest of the week. I thought he was being classy about things.