Woman asks if she was petty to mock ex with a cop photoshoot after he calls police.

Breakups are hard. Physically leaving a space you share with your ex can be emotional, and sometimes police are needed to make sure nothing violent happens. On a popular Reddit thread, a woman asks if she was wrong to do a cop photoshoot after her boyfriend used police to help him move out.

AITA for doing a cop photo shoot because of what my ex did?

Young love is so sweet.

I (21f) just got out of a 4-year relationship with my HS sweetheart (21m). We were so in love that I changed my college plans to go to the same school as him (at his request). We've been living together in the same apartment for most of our time at school, and planned on staying in it until we graduate next spring.

Young love is fickle.

About three weeks ago he decided he was done with our relationship, and it broke my heart. I still am devastated, and my whole world feels like it's upside down. Even though it hurt, the breakup conversation was amicable.