Woman doesn't 'appreciate' that her roommate told her BF she's a stripper; AITA?

Are you supposed to lie about what you do for a living in your own home, just in case it happens to make your petty roommate jealous?

Being an accountant is work, being a stripper is a work, and all work (even Instagram influencing) is work. So, when a conflicted young woman decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about an awkward kitchen interaction with her roommate's boyfriend, people were quick to help deem a verdict.

AITA for telling my roommate’s bf that I’m a stripper?

I (21F) have been a stripper for about a year now. I’m open about it with people, my family knows what I do, I’m not ashamed of it at all. I was on the verge of being homeless when I started and now just recently I was able to pay my rent for a year.