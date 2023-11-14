'Golden Child’ with PhD refuses to attend pregnant sister’s last minute wedding. AITA? UPDATED.

Fast forward to today, I've been happily engaged for almost a year and am set to marry in 3 months in my home country. Strangely, my sister, who was supposed to be one of my bridesmaids, hasn't replied to any of my texts nor has she reached out to ask how she can assist, while my other sister and friends have been extremely supportive.

Then, just a week ago, my sister announced to the entire family that she's getting married in two weeks to a guy she has known for six months and is three months pregnant, making it impossible for her to be a bridesmaid at my wedding.

This revelation came as a shock due to the rapid developments. I also can't help but feel like she wanted to get married first and couldn’t stand me getting married before her.