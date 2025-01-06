Woman doesn't bring her wallet to dinner with a friend 'to teach her a lesson.' AITA?

"AITA for not bringing my wallet to dinner with my friend to teach her a lesson?"

Last night, I (28, F) went to dinner with a close friend and decided to leave my wallet at home. She has a habit of “forgetting” hers when we go out, leaving me to foot the bill. I thought this time, if she conveniently forgot again, it might finally push her to take responsibility. I felt like I was being taken advantage of and I was completely fed up.

As expected, when the check came, she patted her pockets, rummaged through her purse, and said, “Oh my God! I forgot my wallet! Where the hell is it?!” It’s the same song and dance every time. I simply responded, “Me too.”