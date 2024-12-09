Woman who doesn't celebrate Christmas throws out all of the family decorations, 'I sold the tree.' AITA?

I (28F) was given all the family Christmas decorations and the family tree last year before my parents sold the house and went on a 7 month long vacation. I had told them I didn’t want the Christmas decorations as I do not celebrate Christmas and don’t put up any decorations.
I also do not have the space to keep the decorations long term, I suggested they pay for a storage unit for the stuff, but they decided against it. They said it was cheaper to have me keep it in my house even though the stuff was taking up space in my office, making it difficult for me to access my things.
A few weeks into their trip, I had already tossed out the Christmas decorations and sold the tree on FB marketplace. Parents are now asking for the stuff back and I had to let them know I threw it out. This caused major issues and they are refusing to talk to me.
If they had listened to me and brought a storage unit or found another family member to hold the stuff, this wouldn’t have happened, but they didn’t. I live in a small two bedroom house with basically no storage, I’m pretty minimalist so the lack of storage never bothered me until they decided to drop off the decorations on me.
Anything else they wanted to keep was given to my nana (mum's mum) to hold on to, but mum didn’t want her Christmas decorations to be muddled with my nanas. Hence why she gave them to me...
MorticiaLaMourante said:
YTA 100%. You didn't tell your family you would throw their items away - you said you didn't want them, and then still proceeded to take them. That is complete AH behavior. I don't know if these were heirloom pieces or things they've collected and enjoyed over the years, but either way it was horrible for you to throw them away.
It seems like it was only meant to be a temporary setup as well, since they didn't want their decorations being mixed up with your grandmother's. You couldn't hold onto them for a bit? Really? That's pretty cold. Definitely TA here.
Salty_Activity8373 said:
YTA...Wow, they have every right to be pissed. Why didn't you just take them to your Nana's? I wouldn't talk to you either.
NYCStoryteller said:
YTA. You should have told your mom NO, these have to go to nana's house too, because I will toss them. I don't want them cluttering my house up. Since you didn't do that, the only acceptable decision would have been to SEND THEM TO NANA YOURSELF or drive them over if you live close enough.
Your parents expected you to keep their heirlooms safe while they were gone. They weren't yours to sell or give away or toss.
lapsteelguitar said:
You should have been direct & honest, and told them you would throw the stuff away. You did not do this. You just said you didn't want it, then you accepted it. Implying you were OK with storing it all. Sorry OP, but this is on you. YTA.
Secret_Sister_Sarah said:
YTA. Your mom clearly cherished those decorations, and that's why she didn't want them "muddled with nanas." If you didn't want to store them, you should not have accepted them in the first place!
Ashamed_Quiet_6777 said:
YTA. Stop being a doormat and learn the word "no". You took their stuff knowing you were going to toss it. You should have just said no.