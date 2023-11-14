Woman doesn't communicate plans with BF, he gives her 'a taste of her own medicine.' AITA?

"AITA for giving my girlfriend a taste of her own medicine?"

So my GF and I have lived together for over a year now and she continues to do this thing that really bothers me. Basically my girlfriend will make plans with her friends without telling me.

Sometimes she might let it slip like if I ask her "hey do you want to do something this Saturday?" and she'll respond by saying "I am going out with my coworkers on Saturday" but she never communicates when she is going out. Sometimes I might find out the day of that she wont be around because she is hanging out with friends.