Woman who doesn't eat eggs 'ruins' them for husband, 'he does like ketchup.' AITA?

"I told my husband he doesn’t like eggs and ruined them for him..."

I can’t believe I have to ask this but here goes my (50F) husband (51M) and I have been together for 18 years, and my husband would have eggs for breakfast every weekend. I noticed that he never ate his eggs without something on them usually ketchup (rarely salsa).

Two or three years ago I told him that I didn’t think he actually liked eggs but was just used to eating them, we laughed about it and that was it, so I thought. On to this evening I decided that I wanted to make breakfast for dinner (we do that a couple times a month) and I asked what he wanted to go with the sausage eggs, French toast or pancakes.