Maid of honor asks if she was wrong to skip wedding after bride calls her 'cheap'.

AITA for not going to my best friend's wedding after she said I won’t be her made of honor
My best friend asked me to be her maid of honor, and I said yes.
I put aside a good chunk of money, so I could pay about $3000, to be exact. I was hoping I didn't have to spend this much, but I did it to be safe.
I've put out a lot of money for this wedding. I'm currently in a tough spot with cash; I try to make this clear with her but to no avail
So to tell you what, I spent money on wedding attire, shoes, jewelry, accessories, bridal shower, a.k.a. decorations, games, food, etc. had to pay to go to her wedding itself. I again pitched in with her bachelorette party, decorations, food, etc. I even spent the money on a hotel, and I had to spend money on hair and make-up for the wedding, which was 250 per hour because of the person she chose. OVER BUDGET.