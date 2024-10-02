Woman doesn't help out with dinner at in-laws house; Husband is furious; 'You EMBARRASSED me.' AITA? UPDATED

I said but I don’t feel like doing housework when I am a guest at someone’s house. I don’t really like cooking and usually order take out when I have guests. my husband said “this is not some stranger, this is family, you didn’t see how tired my mom was? everyone was helping and you just sat there and drank like a spoiled princess.”

he likes to bring that up because I am an only child and maybe I am a little spoiled. when I brought up his father and how the father was not helping, he got even angrier.

so I don’t know maybe I am in the wrong here. but I don’t want to be handling dishes and stuff when I am tipsy.

Ages for those who interested: me and husband 45f/45m; mother and father in law both 70.

EDIT: people asking me if husband helped. yes he did but he just needed to carry plates from table to kitchen. women were expected to help prep the food and I am not great at cutting food or cooking