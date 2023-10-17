Woman doesn't let daughter wear Air Force Ones because it makes them look 'poor.'

My wife refuses to let our daughter wear her Air Force Ones because it reminds her of a time when we were living in a shelter.

sneaker_snacker writes:

I'm a 35-year-old father of four kids with my wife, and our oldest child is 15 years old. She owns a pair of red Air Force 1's that she got in 6th grade for her birthday, and she bought them herself. Back then, we were facing financial difficulties, living in a shelter, and she had managed to save enough money to buy something nice for herself.

Fast forward to 10th grade, she still fits into those shoes, but they've gotten quite dirty over time. She cleans them when she can, but the dirt doesn't come off completely. As a result, my wife isn't too keen on letting her wear them.