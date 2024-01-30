Woman won't leave baby unsupervised with MIL after MIL pierces baby's ears behind her back, asks AITA?

At that moment, I made the decision to restrict all unsupervised contact between my daughter and anyone from my husband's side of the family (with the exception of my supportive sister-in-law) until she is older, perhaps into her teenage years. I fear that my mother-in-law may repeat her actions, and frankly, she has completely lost my trust.

I also informed her that if she objected to my decision, I would consider reporting her actions to the authorities. My husband is supportive of my stance, although he doesn't view the situation as gravely as I do. AITA?

Here are the top comments from the post:

coastalkid92 writes: