Woman won't let sister announce her pregnancy at wedding. AITA?

When this bride sets boundaries with her sister, she asks the internet:

"AITA for refusing to let my sister announce her pregnancy at my wedding?"

I (28F) got married last weekend, and it was supposed to be one of the happiest days of my life. My sister (31F), and I have always had a close but competitive relationship. She has a tendency to make things about her, but I didn't think she'd do anything on my wedding day.

About a week before the wedding, Emily told me that she was pregnant. I was super excited for her and congratulated her right away. But then she asked if she could announce her pregnancy at my wedding reception.

She said it would be the perfect time since all of our family and friends would be there, and it would be such a joyful surprise to add to the wedding.