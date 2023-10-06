Woman doesn't reveal to coworker that her adopted kid is her sister, HR gets involved. AITA?

AITA for not explaining to my coworker that my daughter is my adopted sister?

So I (23f) got emancipated at 16. My mother was highly abusive and my dad was a drug addict. Around when I turned 20, I fought for custody of my sister and my mom gave it up fairly easily as she was stuck w bills trying to support my dad’s recovery then his relapse.

My sister was 5 when I got custody of her. She is now 8 and we live together at my apartment. She has her own room, space and toys. She had begun to call me mom of her own free will, and I explained to her that that she can call me mom, but biologically I am her sister and I will never ever try and replace our mom even though my mom was awful to me, I don’t want her to live a lie.