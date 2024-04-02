Bride 'embarrasses sister' by not thanking her for 'raising her daughters' in wedding speech. AITA?

The reason I think I might be the AH is because she did do a lot for me, essentially keeping my kids out of the foster care system and if she hadn't taken them in, I may not have seen them again. I'm just not sure, I'm getting conflicting opinions in my personal life. Kate, Ryan and Jodie tell me she's unhinged and they will be cutting contact, but my mother and aunt say I could have just mentioned her in the speech and I should have known that she would have reacted this way. So, AITA?

hard_tyrant_dinosaur said:

NTA. It is rather a stretch for your sister to say she "raised them". Her and her husband took care of your kids for around half a year 6+ years ago. That is not exactly "raising them." Did your sister Sarah help when you were in a time of need? Yes. But you've had had full custody since then, and I'm sure have done far more for your kids in those years than Sarah and her husband did in those months. But Sarah wanting to be thanked for "raising them" sure sounds like she wants people to think it was otherwise. Maybe even to make people think she still has custody of them.