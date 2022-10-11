Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Woman refuses parents' attempts to make her forgive sister for stealing her fiancé.

Woman refuses parents' attempts to make her forgive sister for stealing her fiancé.

Shenuque Tissera
Oct 11, 2022 | 5:31 PM
ADVERTISING

Blood is thicker than water is a saying people use. On a popular Reddit thread in the Am I the A**hole Subreddit, a woman puts that saying to the test.

AITA for turning down a request to attend my sister's daughter's birthday and make her a cake?

OP, your sister kind of sucks.

I went no contact with my sister eight years ago after learning she was having an affair with the guy I was engaged to at the time. It was not the first time something similar had happened. When we were teens (yes, I know, I know we were teens), there was a guy I liked, and we'd been flirting and building up to something.

I would confide in her about it. Then she went and slept with him and told me she wanted to "test him out" for me. At the time, I let it go. We were sisters. I wasn't dating the guy. But it stung her to do that to me and be so casual about it. But we were both young.

© Copyright 2022 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content