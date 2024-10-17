Woman doesn't want to adjust lifestyle to accommodate BF's dietary restrictions. AITA?

Recently, we were discussing potentially moving in together. Jerry said we would both have a gluten free diet. I said that I didn't agree to that and want to continue eating my favorite foods. He got upset and said that contamination was a concern, so he wanted an entirely gluten-free household.

I told him that I would adhere to strict cleaning and separation, but I wanted to be able to keep eating what I liked, and it's unfair to expect me to adhere to his dietary restrictions, especially if there have been no problems with me eating gluten when visiting or with his parents eating gluten.

I also took issue with him just deciding what I would be eating for the rest of my life without even discussing it with me first.