Woman doesn't want to be close to SIL with autism, 'It's not my responsibility.' AITA? UPDATED.

She will also forget to wear deodorant no matter how many times family gently points out that she needs to. That’s when I realized that she might have autism. I asked my husband about this and he confirmed that his sister lacked social awareness and was diagnosed with autism at a young age.

I didn’t have a problem with it except for some very cringey and embarrassing experiences in front of people until she became very comfortable around me. She started to point things out about my appearance very heavily when we became close.

Not only did she point it out but she pointed it out in public or in front of several people or when all the attention is on me.