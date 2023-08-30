Woman refuses sister's plea to embrace 'big change' by babysitting her stepchildren.

My (27F( sister wants me to accept her stepkids into my life, and I said no.

Kind-Ant1806 writes:

I am a stay-at-home mom to my two little boys, ages five and one. I also care for my sister's two children, ages eight and six, after school and during summer break. She sends snacks for all the kids and pays me a small amount. I never asked for a lot because it was never a big deal, and I enjoyed seeing my niece and nephew.

But now things have changed. My sister is engaged, and her future husband lives out of state with his two children. My sister told me they hoped I would take care of them. I asked when I would meet the kids, and she said they would fly in just before the wedding, and I would start immediately.