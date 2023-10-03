Biracial woman gets mad at being called whitewashed; now friends think she's racist.

I expressed to him that it was not my responsibility to be Josie's emotional support or "colored" friend and questioned what it said about how he viewed me if he believed I should be. Now, Nick is upset with me, believing I implied he is racist, and two of our friends have taken his side. I don't believe I was wrong in wanting Josie to treat me with the same respect as everyone else, but it appears that some people consider my response harsh. Do you think I was out of line?