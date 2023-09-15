Woman doesn't want 'weird' MIL in the delivery room, 'she's trying to one-up me.' AITA?

If you can, register privately at the hospital/birth center so even if she tries calling the hospital cannot confirm or deny whether you are a patient. Give the L&D staff a head's up that you do NOT want your MIL in the delivery room or anywhere near you until you give the OK, and that if she shows up she is to be barred/escorted out. Inform your husband that this is plan so he doesn't think, "Well if mom shows up what can we do???"