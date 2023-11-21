Woman dog-sitting for friend refuses to pay expensive vet bill, 'it was my fault.' AITA?

I realized too late that the dog had rummaged through it. He had eaten some bread with the paper wrap, and almost half a bunch of grapes! No need to say, I freaked out!

I don’t know if there's any Parisian reading this, but if you recently saw a girl running through the sub with a French Bouledogue in her arms and vomit all over her shirt, that was probably me.

Parmesan stayed at the vet for 2 days. I called my friend to tell her what happened, and kept her updated with her dog’s situation. I took a few days from work and worked from home the rest of the week so I could watch over the dog. Thank God, he got better.