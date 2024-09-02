Woman DONE comforting brother after his wife's SECOND AFFAIR; 'Don't come into my HOUSE.' AITA? UPDATED

NTA. Don't set yourself on fire to keep him warm. You have a husband and family now, and they are Priority One. That includes engaging in self-care so that you can both be well just for yourself, and you can be who they need you to be.

Why is it that the person who gets treated badly always has to be the one to suck it up and keep the peace? Why can't it be the one who acted badly who ever gets told

"You know, you're creating a lot of problems with your behavior towards your sister. Why don't you let her alone and seek solace elsewhere? At least apologize for blocking her on everything, now that you can see she was right all along about your cheating harridan of a wife?"