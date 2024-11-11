Woman is done with husband's 'help' around the house, 'his helping is a NIGHTMARE.' AITA?

"AITA for telling my husband I’m done with his 'help' around the house?"

My husband (34M) and I (31F) have been together for eight years and married for five. We both work full-time, so we’ve always split household chores. But here’s the thing: his version of “helping” is a nightmare.

For example, I’ll ask him to “help” with laundry. He’ll agree, but instead of sorting things like delicates or checking pockets, he just throws everything into the washer on one setting.

This has ruined clothes and stained things beyond repair. Same thing happens in the kitchen. He “helps” by making a mess while cooking, but he leaves everything piled up in the sink, and somehow manages to dirty every dish and pan.